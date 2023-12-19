Festive Shine Intro - Square
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Add festive sparkle to your brand with a luxurious golden logo reveal set in a glowing Christmas scene. Light trails swirl around a radiant tree, a rocket ascends, and fireworks bloom to unveil your logo and titles in a warm, elegant finish. Perfect for intros and outros across social, vertical, square, and widescreen formats. Customize fonts, colors, and audio to match your brand and deliver a premium holiday greeting in seconds.
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