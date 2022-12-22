Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Card Logo - Original - Poster image

Christmas Card Logo

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Festive
Title sequence
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Logo animation
4.2Kexports
rating
Celebrate the season with a premium 3D Christmas title sequence and logo reveal. This elegant holiday template blends glossy gold ornaments, stylized trees, snowfall, and sparkling particles with cinematic lens flares and fireworks. Customize multiple festive titles and finish with your brand logo for an unforgettable opener or greeting. Smooth camera drift and fluid animation give everything a luxurious, cozy feel. Ideal for holiday promos, event teasers, social posts, commercials, and YouTube intros, it delivers a polished, high‑end Christmas look in minutes.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us