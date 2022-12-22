Christmas Card Logo

Celebrate the season with a premium 3D Christmas title sequence and logo reveal. This elegant holiday template blends glossy gold ornaments, stylized trees, snowfall, and sparkling particles with cinematic lens flares and fireworks. Customize multiple festive titles and finish with your brand logo for an unforgettable opener or greeting. Smooth camera drift and fluid animation give everything a luxurious, cozy feel. Ideal for holiday promos, event teasers, social posts, commercials, and YouTube intros, it delivers a polished, high‑end Christmas look in minutes.