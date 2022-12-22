Christmas Wishes
00:36 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Share warm holiday cheer with a polished Christmas title sequence. 3D gold ornaments, snowflakes, glittering light trails and celebratory fireworks frame your messages, ending with a clean logo reveal. Perfect as a greeting card, intro or promo for seasonal content. Easily customize multiple titles, colors and the closing mark to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, social posts, events and invitations when you need a festive, elegant look fast.
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