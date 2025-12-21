Try for free
Christmas Greeting Intro

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Boxes & Bags
Tree
Holidays
Light
Particles
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Christmas Greeting Intro - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
15exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set the scene for the holidays with our enchanting Christmas Greeting Intro template. Glide through a serene winter wonderland, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decor. As the camera captures the magic of the season, your customized greeting and logo unveil, creating a heartwarming conclusion to your video. Perfect for festive branding or as an intro to your seasonal content.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Christmas Magic Intro
Christmas Magic Intro
Edit
By Smaille
10s
2
3
14
Bring the magic of the festive season to your content with our enchanting Christmas Magic Intro animation. With flying gifts, vibrant ornaments, and golden lettering, your greeting unveils itself in a reveal that's as heartwarming as the holidays. Tailor the template with your logo, custom text, and colors to send a message that truly sparkles. Perfect for seasonal promos and social media cheer!
Christmas Greeting
Christmas Greeting
Edit
By Smaille
12s
2
4
9
Step into a sparkling yuletide scene with our Christmas Greeting reveal template, perfect for a cozy and memorable brand reveal. Your logo emerges amid festive decorations and gleaming lights, conveying a heartfelt holiday message. Fully customizable with your own text, colors, and logo, this template is your gateway to creating a video that captures the spirit of Christmas and enhances your digital presence.
Christmas Reveal
Christmas Reveal
Edit
By Smaille
12s
2
3
9
Warm up your audience's holiday spirit with our enchanting Christmas Reveal template. A serene winter landscape, complete with festive trees under a starry sky, unveils your logo gently, wrapped in the magic of the season. This video is perfect for memorable intros or impactful standalone messages. Customize with your brand's colors, text, and fonts to create a holiday greeting they'll cherish.
Christmas Magic Intro - Square Original theme video
Christmas Magic Intro - Square
Edit
By Smaille
10s
2
3
14
Bring the magic of the festive season to your content with our enchanting Christmas Magic Intro animation. With flying gifts, vibrant ornaments, and golden lettering, your greeting unveils itself in a reveal that's as heartwarming as the holidays. Tailor the template with your logo, custom text, and colors to send a message that truly sparkles. Perfect for seasonal promos and social media cheer!
Christmas Magic Intro - Post Original theme video
Christmas Magic Intro - Post
Edit
By Smaille
10s
2
3
14
Bring the magic of the festive season to your content with our enchanting Christmas Magic Intro animation. With flying gifts, vibrant ornaments, and golden lettering, your greeting unveils itself in a reveal that's as heartwarming as the holidays. Tailor the template with your logo, custom text, and colors to send a message that truly sparkles. Perfect for seasonal promos and social media cheer!
Christmas Magic Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Magic Intro - Vertical
Edit
By Smaille
10s
2
3
14
Bring the magic of the festive season to your content with our enchanting Christmas Magic Intro animation. With flying gifts, vibrant ornaments, and golden lettering, your greeting unveils itself in a reveal that's as heartwarming as the holidays. Tailor the template with your logo, custom text, and colors to send a message that truly sparkles. Perfect for seasonal promos and social media cheer!
Christmas Greeting - Post Original theme video
Christmas Greeting - Post
Edit
By Smaille
12s
2
4
9
Step into a sparkling yuletide scene with our Christmas Greeting reveal template, perfect for a cozy and memorable brand reveal. Your logo emerges amid festive decorations and gleaming lights, conveying a heartfelt holiday message. Fully customizable with your own text, colors, and logo, this template is your gateway to creating a video that captures the spirit of Christmas and enhances your digital presence.
Christmas Greeting - Square Original theme video
Christmas Greeting - Square
Edit
By Smaille
12s
2
4
9
Step into a sparkling yuletide scene with our Christmas Greeting reveal template, perfect for a cozy and memorable brand reveal. Your logo emerges amid festive decorations and gleaming lights, conveying a heartfelt holiday message. Fully customizable with your own text, colors, and logo, this template is your gateway to creating a video that captures the spirit of Christmas and enhances your digital presence.
