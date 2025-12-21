Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
New Year Reveal
Created by Smaille
8exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into a winter wonderland and watch your brand shine bright this New Year with our enchanting New Year Reveal. Surrounded by festive decor, a serene snowy landscape, and the glow of a warm winter moon, your logo appears on a sophisticated presentation board, ready to wish your audience a magical season. Customize colors, fonts, and text to capture the spirit of the holidays in an upscale, cinematic fashion!
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By alex.tantsura
8s
6
3
7
Your brand's first impression will burn bright with the Fire Shockwave Reveal template, where fierce flames meet your logo in a dynamic shockwave effect. This wonder is tailored for platforms like Twitter and Vimeo. Customize with your logo, colors, and tagline to stake your unforgettable claim in the digital landscape.
By motionsparrow
12s
23
10
7
Dive into the world of clean geometry with the Modern 3D Unveil opener. An extravaganza of 3D shapes is a professional gateway to your message. Seamlessly customize every element, from text and fonts to colors and multimedia. Perfect for news, documentaries, or corporate announcements, this template delivers a cutting-edge look for creators who mean business.
By alex.tantsura
8s
5
2
2
Begin your brand's story with the serenity of a desert sunrise using our Sunset In The Desert template. Imagine your logo etched against the warming glow of the rising sun, perfectly tailored with your choice of colors. This video engages viewers from the first frame, setting the stage for a truly memorable identity reveal. Ideal for intros or branded content, this video offers an impactful beginning to any narrative.
By Dima_MD
7s
7
3
10
Introduce your brand with a digital punch using our dynamic LED Error Glitch Reveal template. Simulating a high-tech LED screen malfunction, this video transforms pixel chaos into a sharp logo reveal. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ending with a tagline that solidifies your message. Perfect for YouTube intros or standalone impressions, leave viewers intrigued and wanting more.
By MotionBank21
11s
5
3
16
Set the night sky ablaze with dazzling fireworks that illuminate your brand's message. Our Firework in Postcard turns any introduction into a celebratory event, perfect for holiday greetings or company milestones. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for that personal touch. Engage your audience with a festive reveal that radiates joy and stays memorable long after the show is over.
By PixBolt
11s
6
4
18
Step into the world of luxury with our Explosion Golden Reveal template. An opulent explosion ushers your logo into the limelight, making sure your brand shines with exclusivity and premium quality. Perfect for product promotions or elegant intros, this customizable template lets you alter logo and colors to suit your style. Create a video ready for the big screens and leave a golden impression.
By milinkovic
10s
6
3
12
Enchant your audience this holiday season with our festive Frozen Forest Surprise template. Dive into a winter wonderland where a magical gift unveils your logo amidst the snowflakes. It's perfect for Christmas greetings or a wintery brand intro. Add your logo, tagline, and colors to create a seasonal sensation that's ready to captivate on any display.
By alex.tantsura
8s
5
4
10
Impress your audience with a dynamic, high-definition entrance using the Cyberpunk Glitch Intro template. The glitch effect and shockwave animations flawlessly introduce your logo in an unconventional, attention-grabbing sequence. Effortlessly customize with your logo and brand colors for a unique piece that's ready to publish. Perfect for YouTube intros, social media, or any digital platform where any display is pivotal.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help