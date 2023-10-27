Christmas Snow Globe
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.4Kexports
Celebrate the season with a polished 3D snow globe logo animation. A decorated Christmas tree and gifts sit under gentle snowfall while a sparkling particle stream reveals your brand on a festive ornament, complete with a customizable tagline. Photorealistic glass, wood and metallic finishes create a premium holiday look, perfect for intros, outros and greeting messages. Tailor colors and text to match your branding and share festive vibes across your channels with ease.
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