Golden Luxury Stories 3 - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
30exports
Promote your offer with a refined, gold-on-black story design. This luxury promo features an elegant headline, supportive subheadline, and a clear CTA button, all framed by a geometric lattice and shimmering particles. Ideal for vertical social ads and e-commerce campaigns, it delivers premium impact with minimal clutter. Customize colors, fonts, and copy to fit your brand and launch high-converting stories in minutes.
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Pack (4)
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