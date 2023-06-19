Golden Luxury Stories 4 - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
48exports
Showcase premium products and messages with an elegant story video built from glossy 3D gold rings and refined typography. This luxury promo scene features calm, fluid motion, atmospheric particles, and a striking dark backdrop for maximum contrast. Easily customize headline, subtext, fonts, colors, and audio to match your brand. Optimized for vertical stories and adaptable to square and 4:5 feeds, it’s perfect for upscale ads, launches, and brand moments where sophistication matters.
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