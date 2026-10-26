Halloween Chaos - Square

Unleash a spooky, photoreal 3D logo reveal wrapped in a swarm of glowing jack‑o’‑lanterns and subtle skull accents. This Halloween‑themed ident builds suspense as pumpkins part to frame your logo in a striking circular spotlight. Perfect for seasonal intros and outros, it keeps branding clear and bold while delivering unmistakable Halloween vibes. Easily customize scene colors to match your brand and add any soundtrack for the exact mood you want. Ideal for creators, events, and channels seeking a polished, on‑theme sting that stands out in feeds and campaigns.