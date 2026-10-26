Halloween Chaos - Vertical

Surround your brand with a swarm of spooky pumpkins in this photorealistic 3D Halloween logo animation. Carved jack-o’-lantern glows and a dark, moody palette create a mysterious reveal as the pumpkins part to spotlight your logo at center. Perfect for Halloween intros and outros across social, ads, trailers, and livestreams. Customize scene colors and drop in your logo and soundtrack to match your brand. Smooth, cinematic motion and a focused, circular composition make your mark stand out with festive October vibes.