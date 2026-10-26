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Halloween Chaos - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Halloween Chaos - Vertical

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Halloween
Intro
Photorealistic
6exports
rating
Surround your brand with a swarm of spooky pumpkins in this photorealistic 3D Halloween logo animation. Carved jack-o’-lantern glows and a dark, moody palette create a mysterious reveal as the pumpkins part to spotlight your logo at center. Perfect for Halloween intros and outros across social, ads, trailers, and livestreams. Customize scene colors and drop in your logo and soundtrack to match your brand. Smooth, cinematic motion and a focused, circular composition make your mark stand out with festive October vibes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us