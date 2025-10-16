Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Haunted Halloween Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Night
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Dark
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Haunted Halloween Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
10exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Spooktacular your audience with a 3D ghost sweeping by in our dramatic Haunted Halloween Reveal. The perfect fright-night touch for your promotions or events, this template features the eerie flight leading to a stunning monochrome pumpkin harboring your brand. Customize your ghostly adventure with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors, crafting a hauntingly effective video.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Dynamic Multiframe Journey - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Multiframe Journey - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
12s
21
15
8
Dive into the energetic realm of visual storytelling with our Dynamic Multiframe Journey template. Starting with an engaging single image that pulls back to reveal an array of vibrant visuals, your content will take viewers through a seamlessly transitioning, multi-screen experience. It's fully customizable with your logo, tagline, and branding, ensuring your story leaves a profound impact in any format.
Halloween Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Halloween Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Smaille
12s
2
3
7
Step into the world of spooky elegance with our Halloween Reveal template. Haunting pumpkins and flittering bats set the stage as your logo materializes in a chilling yet playful display. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors for the perfect seasonal branding or event promo. Ideal for YouTube intros or party advertisements, this high-definition template evokes the Halloween spirit for content that truly stands out.
Spooky Story Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Spooky Story Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By motiondrum
15s
21
35
14
Dive into the shadowy realm of celebration with our Spooky Story Reveal template. This eerie video stitches together haunting images and brisk text for an effortlessly chilling presentation. Customize with your media and logo to send shivers down your viewers' spines, whether it's for party invites or spooky promotions. It’s frightfully easy to produce and quick to render, making your content ghoulishly unforgettable in no time at all.
Old Cracked Wall - Vertical Original theme video
Old Cracked Wall - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
7s
7
3
11
Captivate your audience with the Old Cracked Wall template, and give your brand the impact it deserves. Witness your logo break through a barrier of history, symbolizing strength and durability. Perfect for film productions, historical showcases, or any brand wanting to communicate resilience. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choice of colors to create a ready-to-publish masterpiece.
Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro - Vertical
Edit
By motionsparrow
8s
21
9
8
Spook up your content with our Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro! With animated doodles and quirky Halloween sketches, this template adds a festive and creepy atmosphere perfect for seasonal videos. Suitable for introductions or engaging posts on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, you can easily customize this template with your logo, text, tagline, and brand colors to create an unforgettable Halloween experience.
Merge Sketch Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Merge Sketch Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
11s
9
5
23
Bring your brand's artistic side to life with our Merge Sketch Reveal template. Watch a picturesque transformation as colored pencils outline dual logos that seamlessly come together into one impactful representation. Revolve around creativity, customize with your brand details, and unveil a masterpiece ready for the world.
Partnership Sketch Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Sketch Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
11s
9
4
22
Watch your logo transform from a sketched concept into a vivid, three-dimensional masterpiece with our Partnership Sketch Reveal template. The mesmerizing motion of colored pencils breathes life into your brand’s identity, ideal for bringing creativity to any project. Customize fonts, colors, and add your tagline to elevate your reveal even further.
Halloween Mystery Story 1 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Story 1
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
14
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us