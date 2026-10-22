Candy Coven - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a spirited Halloween logo reveal. Swirling 3D pumpkins, skulls and candy build to a bold, centered logo moment, set against a dark, high-contrast backdrop. Customize colors to match your brand and swap in your audio for the perfect seasonal vibe. Ideal for intros, outros, stories and reels, this energetic, photorealistic design captures Halloween fun with premium polish. Perfect for parties, promos, event teasers and social posts.