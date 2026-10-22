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Halloween Spark - Post - Original - Poster image

Candy Coven - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Halloween
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
8exports
rating
Kick off your Halloween content with a bold 3D logo reveal. A swirling cluster of glowing pumpkins, playful candies, and skulls builds energy before clearing to your centered logo. Fast, dynamic motion and a dark, moody backdrop make this ideal for seasonal intros, outros, and social posts. Customize scene colors and audio to match your brand, then export eye‑catching videos that pop in feeds. Perfect for promos, event teasers, and spooky specials, this template blends festive fun with a clean, professional finish so your Halloween branding stands out.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us