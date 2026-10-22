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Halloween Spark - Original - Poster image

Candy Coven

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Halloween
Outro
10exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a playful, energetic Halloween logo animation. A swirling 3D cluster of pumpkins, candy, and skulls frames your mark for a bold reveal against a dark, cinematic backdrop. The design blends festive glow and modern 3D motion graphics, perfect for seasonal intros or outros across social, promos, and streams. Easily customize colors, swap audio, and drop in your logo for instant impact. If you need a quick, high‑quality Halloween sting that’s fun—not frightening—this template delivers standout branding in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us