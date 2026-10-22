Candy Coven

Bring your brand to life with a playful, energetic Halloween logo animation. A swirling 3D cluster of pumpkins, candy, and skulls frames your mark for a bold reveal against a dark, cinematic backdrop. The design blends festive glow and modern 3D motion graphics, perfect for seasonal intros or outros across social, promos, and streams. Easily customize colors, swap audio, and drop in your logo for instant impact. If you need a quick, high‑quality Halloween sting that’s fun—not frightening—this template delivers standout branding in seconds.