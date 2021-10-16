Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Halloween Logo Reveal

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Halloween
3D motion graphics
Intro
Pumpkin
452exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a playful 3D Halloween logo reveal. Cute pumpkins, ghosts, bats and sparkles float through a festive night scene, framing a central plaque for your logo and a short line of text. It works perfectly as an intro, outro, or animated holiday greeting card for social posts, emails and messages. With bold, vibrant colors and smooth, glow‑lit motion, this template makes your seasonal content pop. Swap in your logo, tweak colors and text, and you’re ready to share a friendly Halloween greeting in seconds.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us