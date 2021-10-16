Bring your brand to life with a playful 3D Halloween logo reveal. Cute pumpkins, ghosts, bats and sparkles float through a festive night scene, framing a central plaque for your logo and a short line of text. It works perfectly as an intro, outro, or animated holiday greeting card for social posts, emails and messages. With bold, vibrant colors and smooth, glow‑lit motion, this template makes your seasonal content pop. Swap in your logo, tweak colors and text, and you’re ready to share a friendly Halloween greeting in seconds.