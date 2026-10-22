Candy Coven - Square

Bring instant Halloween spirit to your brand with a playful 3D logo reveal. A swirling cluster of pumpkins, wrapped candy and friendly ghosts frames your mark in a bold, square composition. Energetic motion, high‑contrast dark backdrops, and vibrant seasonal colors make this perfect for intros, outros, promos and social posts. Easily adjust colors to match your palette and swap in any soundtrack to set the mood. Add a festive Halloween sting to your content in seconds.