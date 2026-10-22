Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Halloween Spark - Square - Original - Poster image

Candy Coven - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Halloween
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
8exports
rating
Bring instant Halloween spirit to your brand with a playful 3D logo reveal. A swirling cluster of pumpkins, wrapped candy and friendly ghosts frames your mark in a bold, square composition. Energetic motion, high‑contrast dark backdrops, and vibrant seasonal colors make this perfect for intros, outros, promos and social posts. Easily adjust colors to match your palette and swap in any soundtrack to set the mood. Add a festive Halloween sting to your content in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
hushahir profile image
hushahir
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Merge Burning Pumpkin Explosion - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:12
Merge Burning Pumpkin Explosion - Square Original preset video
Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:09
Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal - Square Original preset video
Pumpkin Terror Reveal - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:11
Pumpkin Terror Reveal - Square Original Theme preset video
Halloween Pumpkin Logo Intro - Square
By S_WorX
Edit
00:11
Halloween Pumpkin Logo Intro - Square Original preset video
Pumpkin Graveyard Unveil - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:11
Pumpkin Graveyard Unveil - Square Original preset video
Energy Earth Unveil - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:13
Energy Earth Unveil - Square Original theme preset video
Hauntlight - Square
By S_WorX
Edit
00:11
Hauntlight - Square Original preset video
Merge Haunted Pumpkin Explosion - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:12
Merge Haunted Pumpkin Explosion - Square Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us