Hauntlight - Vertical

Bring spooky charm to your brand with a vertical Halloween logo animation. A glowing ghost and jack-o’-lantern reveal your logo amid fog, forest, and cinematic depth of field. Customize two title lines, swap the audio, and fine-tune colors for on-brand flair. Smooth floating motion and moody atmosphere make it perfect for story videos, intros, outros, and seasonal greetings. Ideal for Halloween promos, event teasers, and channel idents—polished, playful, and unmistakably on-theme.