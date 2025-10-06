Halloween Mystery Story 1
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Pack (5)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.