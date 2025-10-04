Menu
Halloween Mystery Story 2
Created by hushahir
13exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
By hushahir
6s
2
3
11
Step into a shadowy realm with our Halloween Spooky Reveal template, where a mysterious pumpkin spins, summoning a bat that swoops in to unveil your brand in a blaze of glory. This thrilling video captures your audience's attention, ideal for those wishing to add a touch of the supernatural to their content. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, creating an unforgettable experience for your viewers.
By milinkovic
6s
7
3
9
Step into the twilight zone with our Halloween Pumpkins Unveil template, where glowing pumpkins and a shroud of fog set the stage for your logo’s eerie emergence. Ideal for Halloween parties or events, this video is as customizable as it is captivating; you can alter fonts, colors, and taglines to craft the perfect spooky invite or promotion. Make an unforgettable impression with a reveal that is both festive and mysteriously chilling.
By milinkovic
12s
7
5
14
Celebrate the season of spooks with our Halloween Party Unveil template. Dark shadows and ghostly pumpkins set the stage for an impactful reveal of your brand or event. Perfect for Halloween festivities or promotions, customize this template with your logo, tagline, and event details to engage your audience in a delightfully haunting experience. It's easy to use and ensures your event stands out with a creative, festive touch.
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
9
Enter a shadowy realm with our mysterious Haunted Intro template. Crafted to send shivers down your spine, this animation sets the stage for Halloween spooks, horror flicks, and thrilling tales. Seamlessly introduce your logo and tagline amidst the eerie ambiance, while customizing the colors to fit the mood. This blood-curdling video is ready to publish and perfect for captivating your audience with a chilling narrative.
By hushahir
8s
1
5
8
Bring a touch of Halloween magic to your videos with our Halloween Spooky Stories template. Watch as spooky elements materialize from different angles, revealing your titles with a mysterious and chilling vibe. This multipurpose video is perfect for social media platforms like Instagram Stories and TikTok. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to create a video that captures the spirit of Halloween and captivates your audience. Get ready to publish a video that captures the spirit of Halloween!
By hushahir
8s
1
5
11
By hushahir
8s
1
5
8
By hushahir
8s
1
5
11
