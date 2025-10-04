Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Halloween Mystery Story 2

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Halloween Mystery Story 2 - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
13exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Halloween Spooky Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
3
11
Step into a shadowy realm with our Halloween Spooky Reveal template, where a mysterious pumpkin spins, summoning a bat that swoops in to unveil your brand in a blaze of glory. This thrilling video captures your audience's attention, ideal for those wishing to add a touch of the supernatural to their content. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, creating an unforgettable experience for your viewers.
Halloween Pumpkins Unveil - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Halloween Pumpkins Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
6s
7
3
9
Step into the twilight zone with our Halloween Pumpkins Unveil template, where glowing pumpkins and a shroud of fog set the stage for your logo’s eerie emergence. Ideal for Halloween parties or events, this video is as customizable as it is captivating; you can alter fonts, colors, and taglines to craft the perfect spooky invite or promotion. Make an unforgettable impression with a reveal that is both festive and mysteriously chilling.
Halloween Party Unveil - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Halloween Party Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
12s
7
5
14
Celebrate the season of spooks with our Halloween Party Unveil template. Dark shadows and ghostly pumpkins set the stage for an impactful reveal of your brand or event. Perfect for Halloween festivities or promotions, customize this template with your logo, tagline, and event details to engage your audience in a delightfully haunting experience. It's easy to use and ensures your event stands out with a creative, festive touch.
Haunted Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Haunted Intro - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
9
Enter a shadowy realm with our mysterious Haunted Intro template. Crafted to send shivers down your spine, this animation sets the stage for Halloween spooks, horror flicks, and thrilling tales. Seamlessly introduce your logo and tagline amidst the eerie ambiance, while customizing the colors to fit the mood. This blood-curdling video is ready to publish and perfect for captivating your audience with a chilling narrative.
Halloween Spooky Stories 6 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Stories 6
Edit
By hushahir
8s
1
5
8
Bring a touch of Halloween magic to your videos with our Halloween Spooky Stories template. Watch as spooky elements materialize from different angles, revealing your titles with a mysterious and chilling vibe. This multipurpose video is perfect for social media platforms like Instagram Stories and TikTok. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to create a video that captures the spirit of Halloween and captivates your audience. Get ready to publish a video that captures the spirit of Halloween!
Halloween Spooky Stories 5 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Stories 5
Edit
By hushahir
8s
1
5
11
Bring a touch of Halloween magic to your videos with our Halloween Spooky Stories template. Watch as spooky elements materialize from different angles, revealing your titles with a mysterious and chilling vibe. This multipurpose video is perfect for social media platforms like Instagram Stories and TikTok. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to create a video that captures the spirit of Halloween and captivates your audience. Get ready to publish a video that captures the spirit of Halloween!
Halloween Spooky Stories 4 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Stories 4
Edit
By hushahir
8s
1
5
8
Bring a touch of Halloween magic to your videos with our Halloween Spooky Stories template. Watch as spooky elements materialize from different angles, revealing your titles with a mysterious and chilling vibe. This multipurpose video is perfect for social media platforms like Instagram Stories and TikTok. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to create a video that captures the spirit of Halloween and captivates your audience. Get ready to publish a video that captures the spirit of Halloween!
Halloween Spooky Stories 3 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Stories 3
Edit
By hushahir
8s
1
5
11
Bring a touch of Halloween magic to your videos with our Halloween Spooky Stories template. Watch as spooky elements materialize from different angles, revealing your titles with a mysterious and chilling vibe. This multipurpose video is perfect for social media platforms like Instagram Stories and TikTok. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to create a video that captures the spirit of Halloween and captivates your audience. Get ready to publish a video that captures the spirit of Halloween!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us