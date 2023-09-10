Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Stories Pack 1 - Post - Original - Poster image

Halloween Stories Pack 1 - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Halloween
Horror
Pumpkin
Smoke
51exports
rating
Bring Halloween to life with a chilling story-ready title card featuring a menacing jack‑o’-lantern, drifting smoke, and bold, glowing typography. This vertical motion title is perfect for Instagram, TikTok, and Reels, delivering a cinematic, horror-inspired vibe in seconds. Easily customize headline lines, colors, and fonts, and add your own music to match the mood. Ideal for seasonal announcements, teasers, and spooky brand moments, it renders cleanly in story and feed-friendly formats. Turn your seasonal idea into a striking, high-impact post that grabs attention instantly.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us