Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Stories Pack 3 - Post - Original - Poster image

Halloween Stories Pack 3 - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Halloween
Horror
Motion title
Event promo
20exports
rating
Set the tone for a spooky celebration with a vertical Halloween story design. Flickering jack-o’-lanterns, a moody graveyard and drifting fog frame your message, while bold horror typography reveals your headline, subhead, date line and CTA. Ideal for story videos and social promos, it’s ready-made for event announcements and invites. Easily personalize fonts and colors to match your brand and publish in vertical, square or 4:5 formats. Deliver a suspenseful, cinematic vibe in seconds and get your audience excited for what’s coming.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us