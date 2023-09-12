Halloween Stories Pack 3 - Post

Set the tone for a spooky celebration with a vertical Halloween story design. Flickering jack-o’-lanterns, a moody graveyard and drifting fog frame your message, while bold horror typography reveals your headline, subhead, date line and CTA. Ideal for story videos and social promos, it’s ready-made for event announcements and invites. Easily personalize fonts and colors to match your brand and publish in vertical, square or 4:5 formats. Deliver a suspenseful, cinematic vibe in seconds and get your audience excited for what’s coming.