Halloween Stories Pack 1 - Vertical

Bring Halloween to life with a chilling story-ready title card featuring a menacing jack‑o’-lantern, drifting smoke, and bold, glowing typography. This vertical motion title is perfect for Instagram, TikTok, and Reels, delivering a cinematic, horror-inspired vibe in seconds. Easily customize headline lines, colors, and fonts, and add your own music to match the mood. Ideal for seasonal announcements, teasers, and spooky brand moments, it renders cleanly in story and feed-friendly formats. Turn your seasonal idea into a striking, high-impact post that grabs attention instantly.