Halloween Stories Pack 2 - Vertical

Create a spooky seasonal promo that pops. This vertical story template features playful 3D skulls and bones swirling in a moody vortex, bold headline typography, and a glowing call-to-action button. Smooth, fluid animation keeps viewers engaged while the centered layout focuses attention on your message. Ideal for Halloween offers, retail campaigns, and quick social ads, it’s easy to brand with your own text and colors across supported story and feed formats.