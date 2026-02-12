Love Story 1

Create a romantic vertical promo in seconds. This elegant 3D motion design features a plush heart and floating gift boxes, paired with refined typography on a clean backdrop. Perfect for Valentine’s Day campaigns, seasonal offers, or heartfelt greetings, it includes dedicated fields for a headline, date, and optional promo or message. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then render a polished story-ready video for social platforms. Smooth floating motion, subtle luxury accents, and a minimalist aesthetic keep the focus on your message while conveying warmth and love.