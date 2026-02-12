Love Story 3

Set the mood for love with a clean, romantic story promo. This vertical, social-ready template blends plush heart visuals, elegant typography and a soft pastel palette to spotlight your message and special offer. Customize headline, details, fonts and colors to match your brand, then export for Instagram, TikTok or any stories platform. Gentle, floating motion and a tidy layout keep the focus on your announcement while creating a warm, inviting feel. Ideal for Valentine’s campaigns, romantic events, and seasonal sales.