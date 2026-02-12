Youtube intro for cooking channel
Love Story 3 - Original - Poster image

Love Story 3

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Romance
Promo
Heart shape
Sale
9exports
rating
Set the mood for love with a clean, romantic story promo. This vertical, social-ready template blends plush heart visuals, elegant typography and a soft pastel palette to spotlight your message and special offer. Customize headline, details, fonts and colors to match your brand, then export for Instagram, TikTok or any stories platform. Gentle, floating motion and a tidy layout keep the focus on your announcement while creating a warm, inviting feel. Ideal for Valentine’s campaigns, romantic events, and seasonal sales.
hushahir profile image
hushahir
Edit
Pack (4)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Love Story 4
By hushahir
Edit
00:07
Love Story 4 Original theme video
Love Story 3
By hushahir
Edit
00:07
Love Story 3 Original theme video
Love Story 2
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Love Story 2 Original theme video
Love Story 1
By hushahir
Edit
00:07
Love Story 1 Original theme video
