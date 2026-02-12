Love Story 2

Showcase a romantic offer with an elegant vertical motion title. This 3D design features floating hearts and gift boxes, a clean layout, and refined typography—perfect for Valentine promotions, gift ideas, and e‑commerce ads. Customize headline, subtext, fonts, colors, and audio to match your brand. Optimized for Stories, Reels, and Shorts, it delivers a premium, pastel aesthetic with luxurious accents and gentle, inviting motion. Create a warm, memorable message that stops the scroll and inspires action.