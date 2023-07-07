Minimal Clean Stories 2 - Square

Elevate your vertical content with a minimal, elegant story video designed for product promos and social ads. Clean white space, pastel gradients, and geometric shapes frame your visuals and copy with clarity. Smooth, fluid motion guides attention to your key message without distraction. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and publish in vertical, square, or 4:5 formats. Ideal for quick announcements, launches, and lifestyle highlights when you need a refined, modern look that works across platforms.