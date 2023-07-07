Minimal Clean Stories 4 - Square

Create sleek social stories and promos with a refined minimal design. This template pairs a central capsule photo mask with a large gradient headline, neat side accents, and smooth slide-in motion. Perfect for branding, product highlights, announcements, and editorial-style messages. Easily customize fonts, colors, text, and imagery to match your identity. Export in vertical, square, or portrait formats for stories, reels, and feeds. Deliver a polished, modern look that feels elegant and on-trend with effortless setup.