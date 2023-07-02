Minimal Clean Stories 3 - Square

Craft polished vertical stories that spotlight your visuals and message with clean typography, smooth slide-ins, and a soft gradient backdrop. This multipurpose promo template is designed for social media and quick campaigns, helping brands showcase products, features, or announcements with clarity and style. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your identity and publish in minutes. The balanced two-panel layout and refined motion keep attention on your content while maintaining a modern, elegant aesthetic. Perfect for stories, reels, or feed placements across platforms.