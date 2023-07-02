Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Monochrome Stories 3 - Square - org - Poster image

Monochrome Stories 3 - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Motion title
Stripes
Monochrome
489exports
rating
Showcase your message with a refined, monochrome story. This minimal, black-and-white template pairs bold headlines with elegant outline text, diagonal panel reveals, and a clear call-to-action. Perfect for promos, brand announcements, portfolios, and minimalist campaigns, it keeps focus on your image and copy. Customize fonts, colors, and text, then drop in your image to craft a stylish vertical story in seconds. Smooth slide-ins and a clean layout deliver sophistication without clutter—ideal for modern brands and creators.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us