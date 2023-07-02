Monochrome Stories 3 - Square

Showcase your message with a refined, monochrome story. This minimal, black-and-white template pairs bold headlines with elegant outline text, diagonal panel reveals, and a clear call-to-action. Perfect for promos, brand announcements, portfolios, and minimalist campaigns, it keeps focus on your image and copy. Customize fonts, colors, and text, then drop in your image to craft a stylish vertical story in seconds. Smooth slide-ins and a clean layout deliver sophistication without clutter—ideal for modern brands and creators.