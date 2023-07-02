Monochrome Stories 7 - Square

Share timeless words with a refined, monochrome story design. This minimal, elegant template spotlights your quote and author credit inside a clean geometric layout. Smooth slide-in panels and subtle fades guide the viewer’s eye while a centered composition keeps focus on your message. Fully customize the text, font, colors, and the background image to match your brand. Optimized for vertical, square, and 4:5 outputs, it’s perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok or feed posts. Create polished quote cards, branded snippets, and social teasers in seconds with a sleek black-and-white aesthetic.