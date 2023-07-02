Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Monochrome Stories 2 - Square - ORG - Poster image

Monochrome Stories 2 - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Elegant
Motion title
Circle shape
13exports
rating
Craft refined, high-impact story content with this elegant monochrome template. A circular image frame leads the eye to a bold headline, clear supporting copy, and a clean call-to-action button. Minimal design, balanced spacing, and soft motion let your visuals and message shine. Ideal for brand promos, product teases, or portfolio highlights, it adapts seamlessly to vertical, square, and portrait formats. Customize fonts, colors, text, and imagery to match your identity and publish sleek, timeless stories that stand out with effortless sophistication.
Available formats:
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us