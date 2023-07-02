Monochrome Stories 2 - Square

Craft refined, high-impact story content with this elegant monochrome template. A circular image frame leads the eye to a bold headline, clear supporting copy, and a clean call-to-action button. Minimal design, balanced spacing, and soft motion let your visuals and message shine. Ideal for brand promos, product teases, or portfolio highlights, it adapts seamlessly to vertical, square, and portrait formats. Customize fonts, colors, text, and imagery to match your identity and publish sleek, timeless stories that stand out with effortless sophistication.