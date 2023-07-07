Podcast Stories 1
00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
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Promote your next episode with a clean, vertical podcast story. This minimal design features a bold headline, an eye-catching gradient orb, and a framed hero image area to spotlight your host or cover art. Smooth slide-ins and subtle fades create a polished, modern feel. Easily tailor fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and announce topics, schedules, or guests at a glance. Ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, Shorts, and TikTok, this versatile promo helps you tease episodes, go live, or recap highlights with clarity and impact.
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