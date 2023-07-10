Podcast Stories 2

Promote your next podcast episode with a clean, vertical story template designed for quick impact. This minimal flat design features bold titles, circular guest frames, a clear date and time, descriptive copy and a prominent CTA button. Smooth pop-in and slide-in animations keep attention on your message without distractions. Swap in your images, update text and colors, and you’re ready to publish across social platforms. Perfect for live announcements, episode teasers and brand-forward podcast promos.