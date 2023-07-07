Podcast Stories 3

Showcase your podcast episode with a clean, minimal story video built for vertical platforms. This template features flat design, centered cover art, headline and subtitle text, and a bold call-to-action. A sleek media player UI with play controls, progress bar, and waveform visuals keeps it on-brand for audio content. Customize colors, fonts, image, and copy to match your identity and convert more listeners. Perfect for teasers, episode announcements, or channel branding across stories and reels.