Podcast Stories 3
00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
639exports
Showcase your podcast episode with a clean, minimal story video built for vertical platforms. This template features flat design, centered cover art, headline and subtitle text, and a bold call-to-action. A sleek media player UI with play controls, progress bar, and waveform visuals keeps it on-brand for audio content. Customize colors, fonts, image, and copy to match your identity and convert more listeners. Perfect for teasers, episode announcements, or channel branding across stories and reels.
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