Romantic Love Stories 1 - Square

Share a heartfelt message with a romantic, story-ready video featuring 3D hearts, drifting rose petals and elegant titles. This clean, minimal design pairs a soft pastel gradient with smooth, floating motion to set a loving mood. Easily customize headlines, secondary lines, fonts and colors to match your brand or occasion. Ideal as a Valentine greeting card or romantic announcement for Instagram, TikTok and Reels. Make your message unforgettable in just a few clicks.