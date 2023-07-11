Romantic Love Stories 5 - Square

Share the love with a romantic greeting designed for Valentine’s Day. This 3D motion graphics scene features a glossy heart box, elegant gift wraps, and drifting rose petals set in a rich red palette. Personalize the headline, message and date, tune the colors, and you’re ready to post a beautiful vertical story, square post, or portrait reel. Smooth camera drift, gentle fades, and a refined glossy finish make your wish feel polished and heartfelt. Ideal for couples, brands, and creators looking to celebrate love with style.