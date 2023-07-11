Romantic Love Stories 9 - Square

Celebrate love with a refined vertical promo featuring 3D hearts, a golden gift box, and a heart-shaped photo reveal. This elegant, luxury-inspired scene is perfect for romance and wedding campaigns across Stories, Reels, and Shorts. Easily customize the two headline lines, swap in your image, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Smooth, cozy motion and glowing highlights keep focus on your message while adding premium polish. Great for announcements, offers, and heartfelt greetings in vertical, square, or 4:5 formats.