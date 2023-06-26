Sales Stories 2

Launch a high-impact Black Friday promo with a 3D, story-ready design. A striking headline, festive gift boxes, a clear discount badge, and a prominent CTA guide viewers straight to action. Perfect for e‑commerce and social ads, this vertical template balances elegant, glossy visuals with energetic motion. Easily customize colors, fonts, headlines, URL, and offer details to match your brand. Export in social-friendly formats and start driving clicks and sales in minutes.