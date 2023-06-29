Sales Stories 5

Create high-impact promotions with a bold, 3D-driven sale template built for Stories and feeds. Animated headlines assemble from multiple angles while glowing discount icons add urgency. Drop in your product image, customize colors and fonts, and highlight offers with a clean price tag panel. The vibrant gradient look, energetic motion, and clear hierarchy ensure your deal stands out across social and e-commerce placements. Perfect for seasonal offers, flash deals, and new product pushes.