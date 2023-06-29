Sales Stories 6

Boost your next promotion with a fast, vertical story template designed for sales. Geometric 3D shapes, bold typography and punchy gradients draw attention instantly, while a clear CTA drives clicks. Showcase multiple products with clean, diagonal layouts that feel modern and dynamic. Ideal for e‑commerce campaigns and seasonal offers across social feeds, this template is easy to customize for brand colors, images and messaging. Deliver a high-impact promo that stops the scroll and converts.