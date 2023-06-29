Sales Titles 1

Showcase your offer with a bold 3D sales title overlay. This transparent-motion title combines a glossy central panel, vibrant gradients, sparkly accents, and lively bounce animation to spotlight discounts and promos. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and deploy across product launches, seasonal offers, and storewide campaigns. Perfect for retail and e‑commerce, it drops cleanly over footage thanks to an alpha channel. Make your promotion stand out with a playful, high-impact title that’s fast to edit and ready for your next ad or social post.