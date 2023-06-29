Sales Titles 4

Make your sale announcements pop with a neon 3D title overlay. This transparent, badge-style motion title features a glowing price tag, dynamic percent symbol, and smooth line‑revealed text. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and use it as an intro, outro, or sticker overlay across your promos. Perfect for e‑commerce and seasonal events, it delivers bold, readable headlines with minimal clutter and high impact. Drop it over any footage to spotlight discounts and drive clicks in seconds.