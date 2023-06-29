Sales Titles 3

Boost your promotions with a bold, transparent sale title overlay designed for e-commerce. This clean, gradient price tag features energetic line reveals, kinetic typography, and subtle 3D shopping bag accents to amplify retail messaging. It’s optimized for quick, eye-catching discounts and callouts while staying versatile for any brand style. Customize fonts and colors, drop it over your footage, and drive clicks with a polished motion title built for sales, promos, and storewide campaigns.