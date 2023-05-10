Youtube Subscribe Element 12

Add a clean, eye-catching subscribe overlay to your videos. This minimal, transparent CTA features a gradient pill bar with a thumbs-up and bell icon, a framed image area, and a cursor interaction to prompt viewers to engage. Designed to sit neatly over any footage, it works for intros, mid-roll reminders, or outros without blocking your content. Easily customize fonts, colors, and visuals to match your brand. Perfect for creators who want a polished, professional way to encourage engagement while keeping the focus on the video.