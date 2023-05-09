Youtube Subscribe Element 9

Drive more clicks with a clean YouTube subscribe animation overlay. This transparent call-to-action features a gradient pill, like and bell icons, a circular avatar slot, and editable headline and tagline. Tweak brand colors, fonts, scale and position to match any video. The centered layout and smooth, fluid motion keep attention without covering key content, perfect for mid-roll prompts or end-screen outros. Drop in the overlay to encourage viewers to subscribe and like across vlogs, tutorials, reviews and more—no complex setup required.