Youtube Subscribe Element 2

Drive more engagement with a polished YouTube subscribe animation overlay. This transparent, minimal flat-design CTA features clear like and bell icons with a bold, gradient pill button. A click interaction guides viewers to like and subscribe without distracting from your footage. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your branding, then drop it over any edit. Perfect for outros or mid‑roll reminders, this lightweight overlay keeps the focus on your message while prompting the exact action you want.