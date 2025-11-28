Menu
3D Loop - Square
Created by iamkoltunov
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Step up your brand's visual game with our sleek 3D Logo Loop animation. In just a few clicks, you can customize the colors and seamlessly integrate your logo, creating a mesmerizing motion graphic ideal for any project. Enhance your videos with a professional touch that's ready for editing into your larger media narrative.
Similar templates
Best of iamkoltunov
By vivace_studio
8s
28
11
5
Elevate your brand's first impression with our sleek reveal template. Showcasing a sophisticated animation that transitions from your dynamic workplace footage to your logo, this reveal encapsulates your company's professionalism and dedication. Customize with your own logo, images, and colors to create a narrative that speaks volumes about your business ethos. Perfect for intros or as a poignant standalone brand beacon.
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
By vivace_studio
15s
24
10
21
Dive into a dynamic visual experience with our elegant Web Search Promo Short Version Slideshow template, perfect for displaying new products or cherished memories. Skillfully designed to mimic a search engine's efficiency, this template dynamically reveals your media, leaving an indelible impression. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and personalized color scheme to create a polished, ready-to-publish video that tells your story with flair.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
8
3
10
Introducing our Chrome Corporate Ident template, where your logo takes center stage in a stunning chrome animation. As the outline of your logo draws itself onto the screen, it transforms into a three-dimensional masterpiece before shrinking back to reveal a glossy finish. It's designed for impact, perfect for YouTube or multiple platforms that demand attention.
By vivace_studio
7s
9
5
11
Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Merge Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logos and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.
By vivace_studio
7s
9
4
10
Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Partnership Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logos and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.
By PixBolt
8s
5
3
12
Transport your audience into a realm of wonder with our logo reveal template, where colors and lines intertwine in a resplendent 3D spectacle. This Colorful Lines Reveal template is perfect for any platform needing that wow-factor. Customize the logo, tagline, and a palette of colors to match your brand identity, and watch as your animated masterpiece captivates viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and beyond.
