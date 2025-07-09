Menu
Created by igorilla
13exports
37 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
14videos
1image
8texts
2fonts
1audio
Captivate your audience with a video slideshow that dances between past and present. Our Urban Hustle template showcases an amazing anamorphic look and meshes 3D renders with stylized VHS segments, enhanced by your own text and color choices. Tailor-made for any multipurpose showcase, this template lights up screens with its distinct flair.
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
By MotionBox
31s
12
21
8
Urban Colorful Slideshow is cool and dynamic template with 3d chains and elements and some glitch effects. It’s child’s play to use and ideal for beginners. You can use it to showcase your products, brand, events, music... Impress your audience with this urban looking and dynamically animated template.
By Goldenmotion
31s
25
50
9
Quick modern opener is a fast and energetically Video with modern transitioning effects. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A neat way to display your sports, fashion, products, portfolio, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this short and professionally animated Video.
By igorilla
31s
21
21
11
Hit the scene with your story using our Urban Vibe Slideshow, a slideshow template that brings a punch to your content. Perfect for YouTube, sports promos, and fashion showcases, this dynamic template lets you mix images, videos, and text with rhythmic beats for that irresistible urban vibe. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and create a finished product that thrives on action.
By kalinichev
36s
1
18
7
Get ready to experience the nostalgia of retro gaming with the Pixel VHS Slideshow template. Perfect for gaming videos, this template has a VHS look and feel, complete with 8-bit pixel animations and freeze-framing effects. Its customizable text, images, and colors allow you to make it your own. Create a memorable introduction for your gaming content or showcase your favorite shots with a professional, visually appealing experience. Publish your video with ease and let your viewers jump into the game.
By themediastock
30s
25
53
56
This video template is fast and stylish and can fit any multipurpose project.
By themediastock
39s
24
30
24
This is a fast and creative slideshow presentation that can be fir for a range of purposes. Make your promo looks way better and impress your clients in just a few moments.
By _27
58s
25
28
5
A dynamic and modern video template for your presentations, openers, or short movies. Tell a story through a short but effective video, whatever the industry you’re in. With a dozen pre-created industry-specific themes, Dynamic Presentation is perfect corporate video for just about any message you want to communicate. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Mr.Exclusive
54s
22
78
19
Fashion Design - SlideShow is a stylish template with attractive and bright design, modern text animation, trendy and smooth transition effects. It contains 36 text placeholders, 24 media placeholders, and 2 logo or text placeholders. You can use the smart color controller to get the results you want. This template is designed to be displayed at corporate events, business conferences, commercials, presentations, fashion shows, and more. No plugins required. Resolution 2K.
