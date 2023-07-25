Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Old Epic Opener - Original - Poster image

Old Epic Opener

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Grunge
Logo animation
Fire
Cinematic
2.6Kexports
rating
Set your story ablaze with an epic, cinematic opener built around fiery transitions, gritty textures and bold titles. This grunge-styled intro guides viewers through multiple scenes before delivering a powerful 3D logo reveal and tagline. Flexible colors and an optional metallic logo finish let you match your brand. Perfect for promos, trailers, intros and highlight reels where you want impact, attitude and atmosphere. Swap in your own media and text to create a dramatic title sequence that looks handcrafted and premium without the heavy lifting.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us