Old Epic Opener

Set your story ablaze with an epic, cinematic opener built around fiery transitions, gritty textures and bold titles. This grunge-styled intro guides viewers through multiple scenes before delivering a powerful 3D logo reveal and tagline. Flexible colors and an optional metallic logo finish let you match your brand. Perfect for promos, trailers, intros and highlight reels where you want impact, attitude and atmosphere. Swap in your own media and text to create a dramatic title sequence that looks handcrafted and premium without the heavy lifting.